AxiomSpace AX-1 Launch Tracker

The AmericaSpace Live Launch and Event Tracker has up to the minute information of the progress of upcoming rocket launches, and space related events with live updates and video where available. Covering all the major spaceports across the United States.

Ax-1 Commander Mike Lopez-Alegria (foreground) and Pilot Larry Connor are pictured in their SpaceX launch and entry suits during simulator training. Photo Credit: AxiomSpace, Inc.

Launch of Falcon 9 with payload AX-1




Mission Live Updates
The live feed will appear here


Days
Hrs
Min
Sec
Launch of AX-1 on a Falcon 9 rocket from KSC,FL launch complex LC-39A
Launch scheduled for 3 Apr 22 at 17:13 GMT
Local time 3 Apr 22 at 1:13pm Eastern

Axiom Space will launch 4 astronauts to the ISS in the first US Private Crew mission to the Space Station. The launch will take place from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center utilising a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and the Crew Dragon Capsule Endeavor.
This page will automatically update when there is a change in the mission status. There is no need to refresh the page.

Posts associated with the Commercial Space mission

