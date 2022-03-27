AxiomSpace AX-1 Launch Tracker

The AmericaSpace Live Launch and Event Tracker has up to the minute information of the progress of upcoming rocket launches, and space related events with live updates and video where available. Covering all the major spaceports across the United States.
Launch of Falcon 9 with payload AX-1
Launch scheduled for 3 Apr 22 at 17:13 GMT
Local time 3 Apr 22 at 1:13pm Eastern
Axiom Space will launch 4 astronauts to the ISS in the first US Private Crew mission to the Space Station. The launch will take place from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center utilising a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and the Crew Dragon Capsule Endeavor.