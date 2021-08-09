NG-16 Cygnus Prepares for Tuesday Launch, as OFT-2 Starliner Delay Lengthens

Weather conditions for Tuesday’s late-afternoon launch are currently looking 80-percent-favorable, according to NASA, with a slight risk posed by the presence of Cumulus Clouds.
Assuming an on-time launch and successful transit, Cygnus and its load of 8,200 pounds (3,700 kg) of equipment and supplies will be robotically captured and berthed at the space station at 6:10 a.m. EDT Thursday.
An initial launch attempt targeted for Friday, 30 July was called off due to problems experienced following last month’s arrival of the Russian Nauka (“Science”) lab at the ISS and again on Tuesday, 3 August due to “unexpected valve position indications” in Starliner’s propulsion system. These indications materialized in the final hours of Tuesday’s countdown and forced a scrub.
In response to this issue, the 172-foot-tall (52.4-meter) Atlas V booster was returned to the Vertical Integration Facility (VIF) at SLC-41 to afford engineers better access to the spacecraft for troubleshooting.
According to NASA in a Friday afternoon update, the valves unexpectedly declared themselves “closed” and over the coming days teams will run through various procedures to understand the problem, before a new launch date is selected.
After the scrub, teams transmitted commands which successfully opened some of the valves, which furnished additional data as physical inspections got underway, as Boeing indicated it may “possibly return to the pad for launch this month”.
“Cautiously optimistic is a good way to describe how the team is feeling,” said John Vollmer, Starliner vice president and program manager. “They’re coming forward with innovative ideas and prioritizing the safety of the spacecraft and their teammates.”
Dependent upon the extent or nature of any necessary repairs, it remains unclear as to how soon OFT-2 may fly. With this week’s launch and arrival of NG-16 and SpaceX’s CRS-23 cargo mission slated to head to the ISS later in August, the station’s schedule for the remainder of the month looks set to be a busy one.
Recently, McArthur and Pesquet used the Robotics On-Board Trainer (ROBoT) to prepare for the task and reviewed the NG-16 mission profile, rendezvous procedures and interfaces for monitoring and commanding the incoming cargo ship.
Cygnus will be berthed at the Earth-facing (or “nadir”) port of the station’s Unity node, also known as “Node-1”, one of the oldest ISS components.
Last Thursday, the Expedition 65 crew assembled the Node-1 Nadir Vestibule Outfitting Kit (VOK) and deployed and checked out the Centerline Berthing Camera System (CBCS) in readiness for the arrival.
Following its berthing on Thursday, Cygnus is expected to remain aboard the station for three months, ahead of its departure and deorbit in the November timeframe.
Heading uphill aboard NG-16 are about 3,000 pounds (1,400 kg) of crew supplies, as well as 2,300 pounds (1,000 kg) of science investigations, more than 30 pounds (15 kg) of Extravehicular Activity (EVA) equipment and almost 2,300 pounds (1,000 kg) of vehicle-related hardware.
Research hardware aboard NG-16 includes Redwire Regolith Print (RRP), jointly developed by Made in Space, Inc., of Jacksonville, Fla., and NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC) of Huntsville, Ala.
It will utilize the 3D printer currently aboard the ISS to demonstrate the feasibility of using in-situ resources on planetary bodies to provide raw materials for construction of habitats, landing pads and other structures.
It will employ “regolith simulant material”—an analog of the loose rocks and soils found on lunar or planetary surfaces—to produce 3D-printed samples to assess compressive, tensile and flexural strength characteristics.
Also aboard NG-16 is a University of Kentucky and NASA investigation known as the Kentucky Re-Entry Probe Experiment (KREPE). This will deploy a set of three instrumented “capsules” from Cygnus during its re-entry phase to evaluate an affordable Thermal Protection System (TPS).
The capsules will be tested through actual hypersonic re-entry conditions, following a previous series of high-altitude stratospheric balloon trials.
And MSFC’s 4-Bed Carbon Dioxide Scrubber will head to the station to demonstrate advanced life-support capabilities for deep-space missions. Shipped in June from MSFC in Huntsville to Wallops Island, Va., the scrubber will remain aboard the ISS for about a year, helping to recycle and regenerate most of the air and water needed to sustain the crew.
The new 4-bed scrubber is an upgrade to the existing Carbon Dioxide Removal Assembly (CDRA), with benefits included a reduced power consumption, improved thermal stability and longer lifespan of the absorbent materials.
After its year-long demonstration phase is done, it will be fully integrated into the station’s closed-loop recycling system for at least three additional years to evaluate its viability for longer missions.
Other experiments aboard NG-16 include Cardinal Muscle, which will study engineered human muscle cells affixed to a collagen “scaffold” to investigate the phenomenon of accelerated loss of muscle mass in microgravity.
Results may lead to greater insights into the causal factors behind “sarcopenia”, a condition whereby muscle mass diminishes with age on Earth, with a 30-percent progressive degeneration noted between the ages of 20 and 80.
By observing this phenomenon in the microgravity environment, Cardinal Muscle investigators hope to develop new tissue-engineering approaches to create better models for sarcopenia and test new therapeutic drugs.
The Flow Boiling and Condensation Experiment (FBCE) seeks to develop an integrated two-phase flow boiling and condensation facility aboard the ISS, to support the development of improved boilers and heat exchangers for use in microgravity and low-gravity conditions.
And a European Space Agency (ESA) investigation, named “Blob”, will explore the effects of microgravity on the unicellular organism Physarum polycephalum. This slime-mold is part of an experiment to inspire students in the biological sciences.
Although it is just one cell and lacks a brain, Blob can move, feed, organize itself and even transmit knowledge to other slime molds. Students aged 10-18 will replicate experiments conducted by Pesquet to see how the Blob’s behavior is affected by microgravity. Using time lapse video from space, students can compare the speed, shape, and growth of the slime molds in space and on the ground.
“Upon arrival at the ISS,” Northrop Grumman explained, “PIRPL will begin collecting infrared data which will define possible for expanding detection capabilities. The data collected will aid the development of algorithms for the next generation of tracking satellites.”
All of this hardware will be housed aboard Cygnus’ Pressurized Cargo Module (PCM), which was delivered in May from prime contractor Thales Alenia Space in the Italian city of Turin to Wallops. The PCM was then attached to its Service Module, ahead of integration with the Antares 230+ booster.
