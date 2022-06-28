NG-17 Cygnus Departs Space Station, Wraps Up Four-Month Stay

The NG-17 Cygnus cargo ship departed the International Space Station (ISS) early Tuesday, after four months attached to the sprawling orbital complex. Photo Credit: NASA

After being part of the International Space Station (ISS) for over four months, Northrop Grumman Corp.’s NG-17 Cygnus cargo ship—named in honor of the late shuttle astronaut and environmental scientist Piers Sellers—departed the orbital outpost early Tuesday, bound for a destructive re-entry later this week. Cygnus was robotically detached from its berth on the Earth-facing (or “nadir”) port of the station’s Unity node overnight and, an hour later than originally intended, was set into free flight at 7:07 a.m. Tuesday. Laden with unneeded equipment and trash, Cygnus will harmlessly burn up in Earth’s atmosphere, high above the Pacific Ocean, on Wednesday, 29 June.

Video Credit: NASA

This morning’s departure occurred several days later than planned, following a delayed attempt last week to execute a “limited reboost” of the ISS using Cygnus’ propulsion assets. It marks the first all-up demonstration of an enhanced Cygnus capability as a standard service for NASA. Back in July 2018, the OA-9E Cygnus’ main engine was test-fired for about 50 seconds to raise the station’s altitude by about 295 feet (90 meters). The OA-9E test marked the first propulsive reboost of the ISS by a commercial spacecraft.

NG-17’s limited reboost was initially targeted for 18 June but was postponed a couple days to refine its duration and magnitude following an earlier Debris Avoidance Maneuver (DAM). However, the planned five-minute and one-second “burn” on the 20th was aborted after only five seconds.

Expedition 66 astronauts Raja Chari and Kayla Barron train for their roles in the capture and berthing of the NG-17 Cygnus cargo ship. Photo Credit: NASA

Northrop Grumman and NASA teams noted that the root cause of the abort was “understood” and was apparently terminated sooner than intended as a conservative measure, “due to system parameters that differed from Cygnus flight operations”. A second attempt was undertaken on the 25th, which successfully ran to its intended burn duration and served to raise the ISS altitude by 0.1 miles (0.16 kilometers) at apogee and 0.5 miles (0.8 kilometers) at perigee.

With Tuesday morning’s departure, and a planned Wednesday re-entry over an uninhabited region of the Pacific Ocean, NG-17 wraps up more than four months in orbit. Launched at 12:40 p.m. EST last 19 February, it ferried more than 8,300 pounds (3,700 kilograms) of equipment, payloads and supplies to the ISS.

Characterized by its pair of windmill-like solar arrays, Cygnus approaches the International Space Station (ISS) in February. Photo Credit: NASA

Less than two days later, at 4:44 a.m. EST on the 21st, Expedition 66 astronaut Raja Chari—assisted by crewmate Kayla Barron—grappled Cygnus with the station’s 57.7-foot-long (17.6-meter) Canadarm2 robotic arm. Mission controllers at the Johnson Space Center (JSC) in Houston, Texas, then commanded Canadarm2 to rotate and install the cargo ship onto the Earth-facing (or “nadir”) port of the Unity node.

Key payloads heading uphill aboard NG-17 included an investigation developed by BioServe Space Technologies of Boulder, Colo., which seeks to examine the effects of a drug on breast and prostate cancer cells. Under microgravity conditions, cells can grow in a three-dimensional model, rendering it simpler to characterize their structure, gene expression and cell “signaling” and response to the drug.

Tom Marshburn works with engineered human skin cells for a Colgate-Palmolive study. Photo Credit: NASA

Another experiment, supplied by Colgate-Palmolive, utilizes three-dimensional models of engineered human skin cells on a porous membrane to evaluate cellular and molecular change in the peculiar space environment. It forms part of a wider campaign to rapidly assess new products to protect skin from the aging process. Although it is difficult to examine such change on Earth because the process develops over several decades, in microgravity changes in skin which mimic aging are noticeably accelerated.

Elsewhere, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has sponsored a solid-state lithium-ion battery, capable of safe and stable operations under extreme temperatures in a high-vacuum environment. Made from solid, inorganic and flame-retardant materials, the new battery does not leak liquid and can function across wider temperature ranges, making it safer and more reliable than previous designs.

Last week, the NG-17 Cygnus conducted a “limited reboost” of the ISS. Photo Credit: NASA

Other experiments include a technology demonstrator for a new suite of hydrogen sensors for the ISS Oxygen Generation System (OGS) and the eXposed Root On-Orbit Test System (XROOTS), which employs hydroponic and aeroponic techniques to grow plants without soil or other growth media.

Within hours of Cygnus’ arrival in February, the Expedition 66 crew began unloading these payloads and putting experiments to work. NASA astronauts Barron, Tom Marshburn and Mark Vande Hei began unpacking samples from science freezers aboard NG-17 and transferred them to research racks aboard the ISS. Marshburn set about activating the Colgate-Palmolive study, whilst Vande Hei readied the station’s Life Science Glovebox (LSG) on 24 February to observe the BioServe-provided tumor cells.

Bob “Farmer” Hines works to load the NG-17 Cygnus with unneeded cargo and trash earlier this month. Photo Credit: NASA

In recent weeks, Expedition 67 astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob “Farmer” Hines, Jessica Watkins and Italy’s Samantha Cristoforetti worked extensively on the XROOTS botany experiment, replacing seed cartridges and tending to growing radishes and mizuna beans. And as May wore into June, Cygnus’ role morphed from a cargo delivery ship into one of “taking out the trash”, as unneeded equipment and hardware was loaded into its cavernous Pressurized Cargo Module (PCM).

Following last Saturday’s successful limited reboost of the ISS, Hines and Watkins wrapped up cargo operations aboard Cygnus on Monday and Cristoforetti helped to disconnect power and ventilation systems, before closing the cargo ship’s hatch. It was robotically detached from the Unity nadir port overnight and held in the grasp of Canadarm2, pending its release and departure.

Jessica Watkins, here pictured in the multi-windowed cupola, provided commentary to Mission Control during today’s departure of the NG-17 Cygnus. Photo Credit: NASA

Originally scheduled for 6:05 a.m. EDT Tuesday, that release was postponed by one hour, to better set up Cygnus’ trajectory to keep it clear of conjunctions and enable an improved communications capability after departure. With Watkins providing commentary from the station’s multi-windowed cupola, Piers Sellers’ robotic namesake entered free flight at 7:07 a.m. EDT. Twenty minutes later, it left the vicinity of the ISS, as Watkins hailed its “new and important capability” of reboosting the station “that Sellers helped build”.

And as NG-17 heads for tomorrow’s destructive dive into the atmosphere, it is important to recall Sellers not only as a respected climate scientist in his own right, but as a veteran NASA astronaut. Selected by NASA in May 1996, he flew three shuttle missions in October 2002, July 2006 and May 2010, executed six sessions of Extravehicular Activity (EVA), totaling more than 41 hours, and logged over 35 days in orbit.

FOLLOW AmericaSpace on Facebook and Twitter!

Posts associated with the ISS missions NG-17 Cygnus Departs Space Station, Wraps Up Four-Month Stay CRS-24 Dragon Launches, Heads to Space Station NG-16 Cygnus Departs Space Station, Heads for Re-entry NG-16 Cygnus Launches, Honors Challenger Veteran, Heads to Space Station NG-16 Cygnus Prepares for Tuesday Launch, as OFT-2 Starliner Delay Lengthens Next Cygnus Cargo Ship Named for Challenger Hero Ellison Onizuka Station Crew Readies for Tuesday Cygnus Departure, NG-16 Launch NET 10 August As CRS-22 Readies for Thursday Launch, SpaceX, AxiomSpace Plan for Four Missions Through 2023 SpaceX, ULA Primed for Five Launches in June, CRS-22 Dragon Set to Fly Thursday Crew-2 Launches, Takes Aim on Space Station for Saturday Arrival SpaceX Static-Fires Falcon 9 for Crew-2, As Boeing OFT-2 Mission Aims for Aug-Sept Launch Crew-2 Astronauts Discuss Upcoming Mission, Eye 20 April Launch to ISS Northrop Grumman Green-Lights Two More Cygnus Missions, As NG-15 Arrives at Space Station ISS-Bound NG-15 Cygnus Honors ‘Hidden Figure’ Katherine Johnson Multi-National Crew-2 Gears Up for 20 April Launch to Space Station NG-14 Cygnus Departs Space Station, Two Weeks of Autonomous Fire Safety, Tech Experiments Ahead NG-14 Cygnus Arrives at Space Station, Ahead of Expedition 64 Launch Next Week Antares Breaks Launch Week Curse, as SpaceX Suffers Last-Second Scrub Scrub Week Continues, Antares Launch Now NET Friday Night Next NASA, SpaceX Crew Launch Set for Oct 31 with ‘Crew-1’ NG-14 Cygnus Readies for Tuesday Night Launch From Wallops Next Cygnus Cargo Ship Named for Columbia Astronaut Kalpana Chawla Second-Heaviest Cygnus, Antares Booster Processing Ramps Up for NG-14 Mission Next Cygnus Supply Mission Targets 29 Sept Launch to Space Station Rubins, Crewmates Discuss Upcoming Space Station Mission Demo-2 Docks at Space Station, Expedition 63 Expands to Five Crew T-1 Day: NASA, SpaceX Ready to Bring Human Spaceflight Back to America (Part 2) NASA, SpaceX Ready to Return Human Spaceflight to American Soil (Part 1) Astronauts Arrive in Florida for Launch Next Week on SpaceX Demo-2 Mission Starlink Mission Slips to NET June; Demo-2 Next Up for SpaceX Cygnus Departs Space Station; 2 Weeks of SAFFIRE Experiments Planned NASA, SpaceX Preview First Crewed Dragon Mission, Set for May 27 Launch NG-13 Cygnus Begins ISS Chase with 8,000 Pounds of Cargo for Space Station Antares to Launch NG-13 ISS Resupply Tonight from VA, Spacecraft Named After Robert Lawrence SpaceX Crew Dragon Inflight Abort Test Video Antares Ready for Saturday Launch from Virginia to Resupply ISS (NG-12) Antares to Launch NG-11 Cygnus from VA April 17, Honors Apollo 1 Hero Roger Chaffee Crew Dragon Kicks Off Demo-1 Mission to Return Human Spaceflight to American Shores Decade-Long Crew Dragon Program Stands Ready for Maiden Mission (Part 2) Decade-Long Crew Dragon Program Stands Ready for Maiden Mission (Part 1) NASA Clears SpaceX to Launch Crew Dragon ‘Demo-1’ on March 2 First Crew Dragon Demo On Track for Late-Night Launch March 2 Good Test Fire for First Crew Dragon Mission Paves Way to Launch NET Late February Cygnus Arrives at Space Station with 7,400 Pounds of Fresh Supplies and Science Antares Launches Ninth Cygnus Cargo Delivery Mission to Space Station SpaceX Launches Fourth Dragon of 2017, Nails 20th Landing with CRS-13 Mission NASA Astronaut Bresnik and Crewmates Return to Earth From Space Station SLC-40 Ready for Return to Flight, With Fourth ISS-Bound Dragon of 2017 SpaceX Says New Improved SLC-40 Ready for Launches Again Following CRS-13 Test Fire Orbital ATK Honors Veterans With Rousing Launch of OA-8 Cygnus to Space Station

Posts associated with the COTS missions NG-17 Cygnus Departs Space Station, Wraps Up Four-Month Stay CRS-24 Dragon Launches, Heads to Space Station NG-16 Cygnus Departs Space Station, Heads for Re-entry NG-16 Cygnus Launches, Honors Challenger Veteran, Heads to Space Station NG-16 Cygnus Prepares for Tuesday Launch, as OFT-2 Starliner Delay Lengthens Next Cygnus Cargo Ship Named for Challenger Hero Ellison Onizuka Station Crew Readies for Tuesday Cygnus Departure, NG-16 Launch NET 10 August As CRS-22 Readies for Thursday Launch, SpaceX, AxiomSpace Plan for Four Missions Through 2023 SpaceX, ULA Primed for Five Launches in June, CRS-22 Dragon Set to Fly Thursday Northrop Grumman Green-Lights Two More Cygnus Missions, As NG-15 Arrives at Space Station ISS-Bound NG-15 Cygnus Honors ‘Hidden Figure’ Katherine Johnson NG-14 Cygnus Departs Space Station, Two Weeks of Autonomous Fire Safety, Tech Experiments Ahead NG-14 Cygnus Arrives at Space Station, Ahead of Expedition 64 Launch Next Week Antares Breaks Launch Week Curse, as SpaceX Suffers Last-Second Scrub Scrub Week Continues, Antares Launch Now NET Friday Night NG-14 Cygnus Readies for Tuesday Night Launch From Wallops Next Cygnus Cargo Ship Named for Columbia Astronaut Kalpana Chawla Second-Heaviest Cygnus, Antares Booster Processing Ramps Up for NG-14 Mission Next Cygnus Supply Mission Targets 29 Sept Launch to Space Station Cygnus Departs Space Station; 2 Weeks of SAFFIRE Experiments Planned NG-13 Cygnus Begins ISS Chase with 8,000 Pounds of Cargo for Space Station Antares to Launch NG-13 ISS Resupply Tonight from VA, Spacecraft Named After Robert Lawrence Antares Ready for Saturday Launch from Virginia to Resupply ISS (NG-12) Antares to Launch NG-11 Cygnus from VA April 17, Honors Apollo 1 Hero Roger Chaffee Cygnus Arrives at Space Station with 7,400 Pounds of Fresh Supplies and Science Antares Launches Ninth Cygnus Cargo Delivery Mission to Space Station SpaceX Launches Fourth Dragon of 2017, Nails 20th Landing with CRS-13 Mission SLC-40 Ready for Return to Flight, With Fourth ISS-Bound Dragon of 2017 SpaceX Says New Improved SLC-40 Ready for Launches Again Following CRS-13 Test Fire Orbital ATK Honors Veterans With Rousing Launch of OA-8 Cygnus to Space Station SpaceX Launches Third Dragon of 2017 to Space Station, Lands 6th Rocket on LZ-1 Storms Threaten Post-Landing Securing of Falcon 9 First Stage on Monday UPDATE: Good Falcon 9 Test Fire as SpaceX Aims for Aug 14 CRS-12 Launch PHOTOS: SpaceX CRS-11 Launch and Landing First Reusable Dragon Cargo Mission Launches Science and Supplies to Space Station ‘Godspeed, John Glenn’: Cygnus Soars Atop Atlas-V on Voyage to Space Station John Glenn to Return to Space ‘In Spirit’ on ISS-Bound OA-7 Cygnus Cargo Mission NASA Outlines Science Payloads, Ahead of Next ISS-Bound Cygnus Cargo Mission SpaceX Soars from 39A for First Time, Delivers Dragon to Space & Returns Falcon to Earth Pad 39A Set for First Post-Shuttle Launch, as SpaceX Readies for Weekend Return to Space Station NASA Outlines Science Heading to Space Station Aboard CRS-10 Dragon Through the Lens: Antares Returns to Flight on OA-5 Mission for NASA Antares Returns to Flight, Delivering OA-5 Cygnus to Space Station SpaceX Nails Launch and Landing Again, Dragon CRS-9 Now En Route to Space Station Critical Science, Commercial Crew Hardware Headed to Space Station Aboard CRS-9 Dragon New Improved Antares Preparing for Test Fire Ahead of July 6 Return to Flight Dragon Resumes Space Station Cargo Operations as Falcon-9 Sticks Its First Drone Ship Landing Bigelow Aerospace’s BEAM Facility Headed for Space Station on Friday A Look at the Science and Experiments Aboard Cygnus ‘Rick Husband’ A Cygnus Came A’Calling: Orbital ATK’s OA-6 Cargo Ship Arrives at Space Station