Artemis 1 Cryo Demonstration Test

Screenshot of NASA’s YouTube broadcast of Artemis 1 Cryo Loading Test. Photo Credit: YouTube

7: 15 AM ED Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Awaiting KSC Launch Director Charlie Blackwell Thompson to give permission to begin cryo loading. NASA will be using it’s new “Kindler, Gentler” cryo loading procedure today. This test is being broadcast on NASA’s YouTube channel.

Note: This post will be updated periodically during today’s Artemis 1 cryo loading test of the liquid hydrogen and oxygen tanks.

Once both of the liquid oxygen (LOX) and liquid hydrogen (LH2) tanks are fully loaded, the test will be completed. This is expected to occur at around 3 PM EDT. The solid rocket boosters and the Orion spacecraft will not be powered-up during today’s test. This is only about loading-up the cryo tanks.

There an issue of the electrical room pressurization, located on the Mobile Launch Platform. The room is pressurized with inert gas, nitrogen, prior to cryo loading. That issue has been fixed. Once the team that fixed it is back, cryo loading will begin.

7:32 AM EDT

KSC’s Artemis Launch Director Charlie Blackwell Thompson has given the “Go” to being the cryo loading test.

One of the goals of this test will be to test the cryo loading procedures that are designed to be less stressful on. the launch vehicle. This will mean that fully loading both of the LOX and LH2 tanks will take an additional 30 minutes.

7:36 AM EDT

Beginning of the cryo loading test is a bit late. This is due to one of the members of a team that went out to fix a problem with the inerting of an electrical room located on the Mobile Launch Platform (MLP) not be accounted for in clearing the blast area. This person was just outside the blast area, an area that must be cleared for cryo loading to begin. A security guard was sent out to get this individual clear of the area.

7:39 AM EDT

Circulation pumps and heaters have been turned-on. The valves for the liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen are being prepared to open. The ground launch sequencer computer (GLS) is now on.

7:42 AM EDT

The chill-down of the lines to the hydrogen cryo sphere have begun.

The LH2 cryo sphere can hold 900,000 gal. A new LH2 cryo sphere is under construction.

The Artemis Core Stage is 212 feet tall. The capacity of its tanks are:

537,000 gal of LH2

196,000 gal of LOX

LOX loading is the long-pole in cryo loading and will take 3 hours.

7:54 AM EDT

Chill-down of the lines that run from the LOX cry sphere has begun. This is a 15 minute operation.

8:42 AM EDT

Slow fill of loading of the liquid of the liquid oxygen tank has begun.

Just received “Go” to chilling down the lines that run from the LH2 cryo sphere.

9:09 AM EDT

Liquid Hydrogen tank on the Artemis 1 Core Stage is now in slow fill.

Liquid oxygen tank continues in slow fill.

9:25 AM EDT

LOX tank stands at 16% full. The LOX pumps are going to be slowed a bit there are requirements on how full the LOX tank can be relative to the LH2 tank since the LOX tank is atop the LH2 tank.

uScreenshot from NASA YouTube Channel Covering Cryo Demonstration Test. Photo Credit: YouTube/NASA.

Interesting note. LH2 tank isn’t filled with pumps but with pressure from LH2 expanding as it heats in transit.

Image from the Tail Service Umbilical Mast. Photo Credit: YouTube/NASA

9:50 AM EDT

The LOX tank on the Artemis 1 Core Stage is 32% full.

LH2 slow-fill started at 9:09 AM EDT. The filling during the last 42 minutes has been slower than expected.

A temp sensor on inlet side of the bottom of the Artemis 1 Core Stage, which is used to allow fast-fill of LH2, was giving unusual readings. The launch team determined that the sensor was faulty and switched to a backup sensor. Fast-fill of the LH2 tank is set to begin soon.

10:00 AM EDT

Stop-flow on the LH2 tank on the SLS Core Stage just announced.

10:01 AM EDT

A hydrogen leak was detected in the cavity where the LH2 enters the Core Stage at the 8″ quick disconnect. The reading was 7% hydrogen. When stop-flow was done, the lead detection went away.

11:56 AM EDT

After a hydrogen leak was detected at the 8″ quick disconnect (QD), the launch team’s cryogenics group approached Launch Director Charlie Blackwell Thompson to get permission to try troubleshooting procedure to fix the leak. This involved stopping the flow of LH2 in order to let the connection between the quick-disconnect and the rocket warm-up. It was hoped that this would reseat the connection and seal the leak.

This procedure appears to have worked. LH2 is now in fast-fill of the LH2 tank on the Artemis 1 SLS Core Stage.

12:20 PM EDT

LH2 is still leaking at the 8″ QD, but at 3%, which is within tolerances.

LOX fast fill is complete.

LH2 is continuing to fill after a kickstart bleed to the 4 RS-25 engines, to get the lines in the engines filled with LH2, was completed.