SLS Rolls Back to VAB for Repairs

NASA’s first SLS moon rocket rolls atop its Crawler Transporter at Kennedy Space Center. Photo: Mike Killian / AmericaSpace

NASA has moved their new SLS moon rocket back into its Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, after a series of issues prevented completion of a wet dress rehearsal (WDR) on launch pad 39B.

The two-day WDR test is intended to demonstrate the vehicle and launch team’s ability to load propellants into the rocket, conduct a full launch countdown (minus engine ignition), demonstrate the ability to recycle the countdown clock, and practice safely draining propellants at the launch pad. It’s a critical opportunity to refine countdown procedures and validate models and software interfaces, giving the team valuable experience before the real countdown and launch day.

SLS rocket approaching VAB for repairs needed to continue WDR

Photo Credit : Jeff Seibert / AmericaSpace

The rocket and its Orion spacecraft will not be cleared for launch on the Artemis-1 mission to the moon until a WDR is complete.

The 6 million pound fully stacked vehicle, which stands taller than the Statue of Liberty at 322 feet, made the 4-mile / 10-hour trip back to the VAB last night atop. Workers will now spend several days extending platforms to allow access to it and Orion in high bay 3, before starting weeks of work to replace a faulty upper stage helium check valve and fix a small hydrogen leak within the tail service mast umbilical ground plate housing on the mobile launcher, which is located at the base of the mobile launcher and connects to the rocket’s core stage.

NASA sent the rocket to the launch pad on March 18, where it was connected to various ground service equipment and powered up to ensure all the systems would operate as planned.

The first countdown began April 1, followed by the first tanking operations on April 3 to load liquid oxygen (LOX) and liquid hydrogen (LH2) into the into the rocket’s core stage and interim cryogenic propulsion stage (ICPS) tanks. Those operations however were scrubbed when fans needed to provide positive pressure to the enclosed areas within the mobile launcher and keep out hazardous gases lost their ability to pressurize.

The malfunction was resolved and the countdown resumed on April 4. Teams had to troubleshoot a temperature limit issue for the LOX, which delayed the countdown before they developed a new procedure for loading the LOX and filling the tank to 50 percent. But the day’s operations were later scrubbed after partially loading LOX into the core stage when teams encountered an issue with a panel on the mobile launcher that controls the core stage vent valve, which relieves pressure from the stage during tanking.

Artemis-1 on pad 39B for the first wet dress rehearsal. Photo: Mike Killian / AmericaSpace

Inspections after showed the valve was configured physically in a closed position, which prevented it from being commanded remotely to open. The issue was corrected, but then engineers found an issue maintaining helium purge pressure on the rocket’s upper stage RL10 engine after change-out of a regulator on the mobile launcher. After initial troubleshooting, the team reestablished normal helium purge, but identified a 3-inch helium check valve not functioning correctly, which prevents helium from flowing back out of the rocket.

Adjustments in the procedures and modifications in test objectives were made as necessary, and the test schedule refined to account for insights gained during the previous runs and activities. NASA then targeted April 12 to resume a modified WDR, followed by tanking on April 14, primarily focused on fueling the core stage, and not the ICPS, because the problematic helium check valve couldn’t be fixed at the launch pad.

Fueling of LOX into the core stage encountered another minor temperature issue, but it was resolved, and teams then proceeded to begin fueling the core stage LH2 tank. But a surge in pressure automatically stopped the flow of LH2, at which point teams also paused loading any more LOX to ensure the tanking operations for both propellants remained synchronized.

That’s when engineers detected a small LH2 leak on the tail service mast, which is located at the base of the mobile launcher and connects to the core stage. When teams paused propellant loading, there was about 49% of LOX and about 5% of LH2 loaded on the core stage.

Once the repairs and checkouts in the VAB are complete, the rocket will be rolled out again to finish the WDR.

The SLS Artemis-1 atop pad 39B, with a SpaceX Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon atop pad 39A in the distance. Photo: Jeff Seibert / AmericaSpace

A WDR is meant to find issues such these, especially on a vehicle that has never flown. And while a couple repairs are needed, the engineers accomplished several test objectives that will prepare the teams and integrated systems for launch, including:

Configuring Launch Pad 39B and the mobile launcher for the test, just as it will have to be prepared for launch

Clearing personnel and equipment from the launch pad after configuration in order to proceed with propellant loading

Powering up Orion and the SLS rocket systems in launch configuration, including the solid rocket boosters, the core stage, and the interim cryogenic propulsion stage

Checking out and verifying the Orion spacecraft countdown and commanding by flight controllers at NASA Johnson Space Flight in Houston

The SLS Artemis-1 stack being moved at night. Photo: Mike Killian / AmericaSpace

Checking out the guidance, navigation and control system and all the integrated software that operates across the rocket, Orion, ground systems and ground support centers including the Launch Control Center

Verifying and checking out all the range safety and systems with the range

Draining the liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen after the test

Powering down the rocket, the spacecraft and ground systems and putting them in a safe configuration

We will update once NASA has completed the work and establishes a new date to roll the rocket back to pad 39B for the next WDR.

Posts associated with the SLS missions SLS Rolls Back to VAB for Repairs Atlas Rocket Stacked, Awaits Starliner’s Arrival for 2nd Orbital Flight Test July 30 LVSA Added to Artemis-1 Stack, As SLS Big Build Continues NASA’s First SLS Moon Rocket Arrives in Florida for Artemis-1 Launch NET Late 2021 Maxar, Busek Conclude End-to-End Testing of SEP System for Lunar Gateway Element NASA Conducts Successful Second Test Fire of SLS Moon Rocket Core Stage Second Hot Fire Test NET 21 Feb, As Artemis-1 Booster Stacking Continues NASA’s SLS Moon Rocket Shuts Down Early in Major Test Fire Before Launch The Year Ahead: 2021 Poses Risks, Challenges, Rewards (Part 2) Year in Review 2020: Humans into Deep Space (Part 2) Crew-1’s Glover Sets New Records for African-American Astronauts Artemis Team Draws on American Space Experience, Talent, Expertise NASA’s SOFIA Observatory Makes First Direct Detection of Water in Sunlit Lunar Soil SLS Core Stage Completes Sixth Green Run Test, Eyes Early Nov Test-Fire Green Run Test 6 Set to Begin Next Week, As Stennis Aims for Early November Hot Fire NASA Discusses Exploration, Inspiration and Funding for 2024 Moon Landing and Beyond FSB-1 Test Fire Completed for Future SLS Artemis Deep-Space Missions Critical Artemis-1 SLS Component Arrives in Florida Aerojet Rocketdyne Completes Propulsion Hardware for Artemis-2 Crewed Lunar Mission NASA Completes Orion Heat Shield Milestone for Crewed Artemis-2 Mission NASA Awards Contracts to Northrop Grumman for Additional SLS Boosters Voyager 2 to Enter 11-Month ‘Quiet Mode’ During Deep Space Network Upgrades First Engine Installed on SLS as NASA Orders More Rockets, Conducts Pathfinder Ops at KSC Artemis Updates Artemis Updates Artemis Updates Lockheed Unveils Plans for Orbiting Mars Base Camp and Lander Within 10 Years Busy Summer of SLS Engine Testing on the Stennis A1 Test Stand Service Platforms for Powerful SLS Boosters Arrive at KSC Lockheed’s Prototype Habitat Plans for NASA’s Lunar Orbiting Deep Space Gateway Watch Orbital ATK Test Fire NASA’s Orion Launch Abort System PHOTOS: Final SLS Work Platform Installed in KSC’s Vehicle Assembly Building Orion, SLS Development Continues to Take Shape for Inaugural Late 2018 Launch Orion EM-1 Taking Shape at KSC, Spacecraft’s LAS Jettison Motors Continue Testing Mammoth SLS Booster Test Fired in Utah One Final Time Before Inaugural Orion EM-1 Launch First SLS Orion Completes Pressure Tests, Prepares for Install of Secondary Structures Second SLS Qualification Booster Test Fire Scheduled for June 28 First SLS Flight Engine Roars to Life for Testing at Stennis Space Center NASA Shows Off Orion EM-1 Structure at KSC for Inaugural SLS Lunar Flight Test NASA Announces Payloads for First SLS Mission Super Guppy Delivers Orion EM-1 Structure to KSC for 2018 Inaugural SLS Flight First SLS Work Platform Installed in KSC’s Vehicle Assembly Building High Bay 3 One Year After EFT-1: What’s Been Learned, What’s Ahead for NASA’s Orion in 2016 NASA Contracts With Aerojet Rocketdyne to Restart RS-25 Engine Production for SLS Orion Heat Shield Receives Upgrade, Ahead of EM-1 Mission NASA Seeks American Industry Ideas on Asteroid Redirect Robotic Mission Spacecraft Design Lockheed Martin Moves Into Full-Scale Assembly of NASA’s SLS EM-1 Orion Spacecraft Capping A Milestone Year, NASA Announces Completion of SLS Critical Design Review Astronauts Practice Orion Crew Recovery as Aerojet Completes Major Subsystems Review for EM-1 Spacecraft NASA Seeks Public’s Help Designing Ways for Astronauts to Live off the Land on Mars