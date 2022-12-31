SpaceX’s First 2023 Mission Includes 114-Strong Payload Haul

B1060 during an April 2021 Starlink launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla. Photo Credit: Alan Walters/AmericaSpace

With the dust having barely settled from its final flight of 2022, SpaceX is gearing up for a heavy plate of missions in 2023, as a record-tying Falcon 9 stands poised for a mid-morning liftoff on Tuesday, 3 January, from storied Space Launch Complex (SLC)-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla. The veteran B1060 core—making her 15th flight—will deliver 114 small “rideshare” cargoes into orbit on the Transporter-6 mission.

Video Credit: AmericaSpace

As its nomenclature implies, this will be SpaceX’s sixth haul of multi-payload Transporter “stacks”. Five earlier missions in January and June of 2021, and more recently in January, April and May of last year, lifted some 435 payloads—including miniaturized CubeSats and PocketQubes—covering disciplines from Earth observation to technology, communications to navigation, remote sensing to signals intelligence and education to amateur radio, on behalf of no fewer than 32 sovereign nations.

Notably, Transporter-1’s haul of 143 small satellites—totaling 11,000 pounds (5,000 kilograms)—still stands as the greatest number of discrete payloads ever placed into orbit by a single U.S. orbital-class launch vehicle. And last May’s Transporter-5 supported the first-of-its-kind robotic cutting of metals in orbit, in furtherance of future NanoRacks Space Outpost concepts.

B1060 first flew on 30 June 2020, lifting GPS III-03 to orbit for the U.S. Space Force. Photo Credit: Jeff Seibert/AmericaSpace

Yesterday, SpaceX offered its first outline of what the Transporter-6 mission will entail. “There are 114 payloads on this flight,” the Hawthorne, Calif.-headquartered launch services provider tweeted, “including CubeSats, microsats, picosats and orbital transfer vehicles carrying spacecraft to be deployed at a later time.”

It was also noted that the mission would fly no sooner than 9:56 a.m. EST Tuesday, 3 January, making it the first launch from the U.S. soil in the New Year. And with Elon Musk having been vocal in his intent to fly up to 100 times in 2023, it can be expected that SpaceX’s most recent record—achieved just yesterday—of seven launches in a single calendar month will need to be not only equaled, but bettered.

The evidence of multiple high-energy launches and re-entries is readily apparent on B1060’s flight surfaces. Photo Credit: Jeff Seibert/AmericaSpace

And key to hitting such vaulted targets will be booster reusability and turnaround. Kicking off the 2023 manifest is B1060, which entered service back on 30 June 2020 and is set to become only the second Falcon 9 core to log a 15th launch.

On her first outing, B1060 deployed the third Block III Global Positioning System (GPS) navigation and timing satellite, bound for Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). Since then, she went on to loft Turkey’s powerful Türksat 5A geostationary communications satellite, a total of 553 Starlink low-orbiting internet communications satellites, the multi-payload Transporter-2 mission and most recently the Galaxy 33/34 dual-stack last fall.

B1060 roars aloft in February 2021, carrying a 60-strong batch of Starlinks. On this launch, she set a new record of just 27 days between two launches by the same orbital-class booster. Photo Credit: Alan Walters/AmericaSpace

This impressive raft of flights saw B1060 mark out her personal territory as the first Falcon 9 core to log a 13th launch in June 2022, before being narrowly beaten to 14th and 15th missions by fellow life-leader B1058. She also established a new record—now broken—of just 27 days between two launches by the same booster in spring 2021.

Patrick Space Force Base’s three-day outlook for a Tuesday morning opening launch attempt for Transporter-6 looks favorable, with around an 80-percent probability of acceptable conditions. This is tempered by a small risk of violating the Cumulus Cloud Rule and the Liftoff Winds Rule.

B1060 rises into the night in February 2021, bearing a stack of Starlink low-orbiting internet communications satellites. Photo Credit: Jeff Seibert/AmericaSpace

“Over the weekend, a weak boundary will pass through the area, bringing showers and a chance for a few storms late Saturday into early Sunday,” the 45th noted in a Friday morning update. “Another frontal system is anticipated to affect the Spaceport and surrounding areas in the middle of next week.

“Ahead of the front, a stronger pressure gradient will raise wind speeds,” it was added. “As the high center moves off farther into the Atlantic, winds will also shift to become southeasterly.” This is anticipated to threaten Tuesday’s launch attempt via “a chance for fast, onshore-moving Atlantic showers” and a heightened risk of excessive liftoff winds.

Spectacular atmospheric effects during a B1060 ascent in January 2022. Photo Credit: SpaceX

With B1060 tracking a landing at Landing Zone (LZ)-1 at the Cape, the Falcon 9’s second stage will execute a customary six-minute “burn” of its single Merlin 1D+ Vacuum engine to deliver the Transporter-6 stack into orbit for deployment. And that deployment process is set to begin a little under an hour into Tuesday’s mission.

First out will be KuwaitSat-1, a technology demonstrator provided by Kuwait University. Then, over the following 33 minutes or so, the remaining payloads—flying for the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Turkey, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Italy and the United States—will deploy from their respective dispensers, some departing within a few seconds of each other.

Image Credit: SpaceX

Key focuses span technology demonstrations to amateur radio, Earth observation to communications and air-traffic management to Internet of Things (IoT). Included in the mammoth Transporter-6 haul are a 36-strong “flock” of Earth imaging satellites, provided by Planet Labs, and 12 SpaceBEE two-way communications and data-relay satellites, supplied by Swarm Technologies, Inc.

Although SpaceX reveals little in the way of detailed flight manifests, past precedent over the last several months permits a reasonable expectation of five or more launches in January. Specific missions targeted for 2023’s opening month are a second stack of high-speed, low-latency broadband satellites for London, England-based OneWeb, a second pair of O3B mPOWER communications satellites for Luxembourg’s SES and a pair of flights for the U.S. Space Force: the sixth Block III Global Positioning System (GPS) and a triple-barreled Falcon Heavy, laden with the highly secretive USSF-67 payload.

FOLLOW AmericaSpace on Facebook and Twitter!

Missions » Commercial Space »

Posts associated with the Commercial Space mission

  • SpaceX’s First 2023 Mission Includes 114-Strong Payload Haul
  • Virgin Orbit Prepares for Second LauncherOne Mission, Early Wednesday Morning
  • SpaceX Ready to Launch Transporter-2 Mission, 88-Strong Satellite Payload
  • SpaceX Prepares for Fourth Launch of June, With Multi-Payload Transporter-2 Rideshare
  • Historic Cape Launch Pad Observes 125th Launch With First 10x-Flown Falcon 9
  • SpaceX Launches Starlink-17, Lands Now 8x-Flown Rocket
  • SpaceX Launches Six-Times-Flown Falcon 9, Misses Drone Ship Landing
  • SpaceX Plans Back-to-Back Falcon 9 Missions This Week
  • SpaceX Launches Starlink-18, Sets Up For Another Launch Feb 7
  • SpaceX Aims to Launch Two Starlink Missions Early Thursday and Friday from Florida
  • SpaceX Launches Transporter-1 Rideshare Mission, Logs Third Mission in 3 Weeks
  • 143-Strong Haul of Satellites Set for Sunday SpaceX Launch
  • SpaceX Launches Second Mission of 2021 with More Starlinks on 8x-Flown Rocket
  • SpaceX Ends ‘Scrubtober’ for Space Coast With Sunrise Starlink-13 Launch
  • First Hundred, Next Hundred: SpaceX Set for 101st Launch Sep 3
  • NROL-44 Scrubs, SpaceX Set for Two Launches Sunday
  • Falcon 9 Booster Stands Ready for Record-Setting Sixth Mission
  • SpaceX to Launch 10th Batch of Starlinks, Pair of Rideshare Satellites on Friday
  • SpaceX Aims for Wednesday Night Starlink Launch
  • Atlas V & Falcon 9 Set to Launch X-37B & Starlink Missions This Weekend
  • SpaceX Launches Starlink-6, Aims for First Crewed Flight on May 27
  • SpaceX to Launch Sixth Batch of 60 Starlinks on Wednesday
  • SpaceX Successfully Launches Powerful SES-12 Communications Satellite to Geostationary Orbit
  • SpaceX to Launch 7 Satellites into Different Orbits Tuesday, Attempt Fairing Recovery
  • Taiwan’s First Home-Grown Remote-Sensing Satellite Stands Ready for Thursday Falcon 9 Launch
  • PHOTOS: First Reused Orbital Rocket in History Makes Sunrise Return to Cape Canaveral
  • SpaceX Scores New Record for Pad 39A, Launches & Lands First Reused Falcon-9
  • SpaceX Closes AMOS-6 Investigation, Aims to Launch 10 Satellites Next Sunday
  • SpaceX Pushes Return to Flight to January with Iridium NEXT Satellites
  • SpaceX Launches 25th Falcon 9, Tenth Payload to Geosynchronous Orbit
  • SpaceX Prepares for Third Geostationary Mission of 2016
  • On Fifth Attempt, SpaceX Upgraded Falcon 9 Successfully Delivers SES-9 Payload to Orbit
  • SpaceX Prepares to Deliver Heavyweight SES-9 Satellite to Orbit on Wednesday
  • Historic First Falcon-9 to Land from Space Transported to KSC 39A for Testing
  • SpaceX Returns to Flight and Returns to Land with Rousing OG-2 Launch
  • SpaceX Launch and Landing Attempt GO Tonight at Cape Canaveral
  • Details of SpaceX Falcon-9 Landing Attempt at Cape Canaveral Sunday Night
  • SpaceX Completes Hot Fire Test, Eyes NET Sunday Night for Falcon-9 Return to Flight
  • Falcon-9 Aiming for Dec. 19 RTF with Orbcomm Satellites, Booster Landing Plans Still Unclear
  • USAF Confirms SpaceX Awaiting FAA Approval for Booster Landing at Cape for Return to Flight
  • SpaceX Will Return Falcon-9 to Flight with Orbcomm-2 Mission to Test Rocket’s Upper Stage
  • Enhanced Falcon 9 Booster Raises Excitement, Concern, As Return to Flight Date Nears
  • Record-Setting SpaceX Roars to Geostationary Orbit With Spectacular Falcon 9 Launch
  • Second SpaceX Mission in Two Weeks Gears Up for Monday Launch
  • SpaceX Achieves Three-for-Three, With Nocturnal Launch of Two Communications Satellites
  • SpaceX Ready for First Dual-Satellite Mission to Geostationary Orbit on Sunday
  • Impressive 13 Missions On Tap for ULA in 2015
  • SpaceX Primed to Launch Second AsiaSat Mission in Three Weeks
  • SpaceX Prepares to Score Two ‘Personal Bests’ With AsiaSat-8 Launch
  • VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon-9 OG2 First Stage Landing Test Provides Crucial Data to Support Next Test on NASA CRS-4 Flight

    • SpaceXFalcon 9SLC-40Space Launch Complex (SLC)-40B1060Cape Canaveral Space Force StationTransporter-6Landing Zone (LZ)-1

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    SpaceX Wraps Up Banner 2022, With Year-End Launch of Israeli Spy Satellite