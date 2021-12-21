CRS-24 Dragon Launches, Heads to Space Station

SpaceX closed out a spectacular 31-launch year and its fifth Falcon 9 mission in a single month. Photo Credit: SpaceX

A record-setting fifth Falcon 9 of the month lit up the Space Coast’s pre-dawn sky at 5:07 a.m. EST Tuesday, as SpaceX smoothly delivered its next Cargo Dragon to the International Space Station (ISS).

Video Credit SpaceX

Laden with 6,500 pounds (2,590 kilograms) of payloads, equipment and supplies for the resident Expedition 66 crew, the CRS-24 mission—flying under the second-round Commercial Resupply Services (CRS2) contract with NASA—will embark on a day-long rendezvous profile, before autonomously docking at the space-facing (or “zenith”) port of the station’s Harmony node about 4:30 a.m. EST Wednesday.

Overseeing tomorrow’s docking will be U.S. astronauts Tom Marshburn and Raja Chari. The Cargo Dragon is expected to spend a month at the ISS before returning home in late January.

Powered uphill by 1.5 million pounds (680,000 kilograms) of thrust from her nine Merlin 1D+ first-stage engines, B1069 takes flight at 5:07 a.m. EST Tuesday. Photo Credit: SpaceX

This morning’s launch marked the 31st and last SpaceX flight of 2021, capping off a banner year for the Hawthorne, Calif.-headquartered launch services organization. Those missions were achieved by ten Falcon 9 cores, one of which flew no less than six times between January and December.

Their list of accomplishments included the shortest interval—only 27 days—between any two launches by the same orbital-class booster and the greatest number of discrete payloads (143) ever lifted by a U.S. launch vehicle.

With this morning’s launch, a total of six U.S. flights have launched in December, all in the hours of darkness. In addition to five SpaceX Falcon 9 missions, a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V also rocketed into the night earlier this month. Photo Credit: SpaceX

Three Cargo Dragons, three Crew Dragons—including September’s historic, all-civilian Inspiration4—established an (almost) unbroken presence of at least one SpaceX vehicle in orbit throughout the year.

Three powerful geostationary communications satellites for Ankara-based Türksat and New York-headquartered SiriusXM, a Block III Global Positioning System (GPS) for the U.S. Space Force, NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) and Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) missions and no less than 989 low-orbiting Starlink internet communications satellites have also soared aloft from the Space Coast or Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. Records were also set for the first Falcon 9 cores to launch eight, nine, ten and 11 times.

The Merlin 1D+ Vacuum engine of the Falcon 9’s second stage glows white-hot as it begins a six-minute “burn” to insert the CRS-24 Cargo Dragon into low-Earth orbit. Photo Credit: SpaceX

And of those 31 flights, all but two used reflown Falcon 9 cores. The significance of that fact cannot be underestimated. Back in 2017, when SpaceX launched its first previously-flown booster, five out of 18 missions—about 28 percent of the total number of flights that year—employed “used” Falcon 9 cores.

That percentage-share climbed to 60 percent in 2018, 73 percent in 2019, 81 percent last year and 93.5 percent as 2021 draws to its close. And this morning’s flight also marked the 100th successful recovery of a Falcon 9 core, with 23 on-point touchdowns on solid ground since December 2015 and 77 on the deck of the Autonomous Spaceport Drone Ship (ASDS) since April 2016.

B1069 sits motionless on the deck of the Autonomous Spaceport Drone Ship (ASDS), “Just Read the Instructions”, following Tuesday’s pre-dawn launch. Photo Credit: SpaceX

As such, the brand-new booster (tailnumbered “B1069”) which lifted CRS-24 to orbit this morning was something of a rarity, not least in view of her glistening state as she rolled out of the Horizontal Integration Facility (HIF) to historic Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center (KSC) on Sunday. In fact, it was the Cargo Dragon itself that had seen prior service, having supported the month-long CRS-22 mission to the ISS last summer.

This morning’s liftoff also marked the first time that SpaceX had flown as many as five missions within the span of a single month. The organization logged its first four-mission month back in November 2020 and went on to repeat this feat three more times in 2021. But December saw SpaceX’s highest-tempo pace of launches yet, with two flights out of Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, another pair from KSC and one from Vandenberg.

Brand-new B1069 and the previously-flown CRS-24 Cargo Dragon are rolled out to Pad 39A on Sunday. This marks only the second Falcon 9 mission in 2021 to use a “new” core stage. Photo Credit: NASA

Weather conditions for Tuesday appeared decidedly iffy, with only a 30-percent chance that Mother Nature would awaken with a smile. Onshore-moving showers and a heightened probability of storms were expected to be accompanied by “extensive mid- and upper-level cloudiness”, producing what the 45th Weather Squadron at Patrick Space Force Base described as “less than favorable” for Tuesday’s launch attempt.

Potential violations centered upon the Cumulus Cloud Rule, the Thick Cloud Layer Rule and the Surface Electric Field Rule. However, as Tuesday morning’s countdown entered its final stage, the weather began to trend more favorably, as forecasters declared themselves “Green”.

The Cargo Dragon vehicle supporting CRS-24 previously saw service on the month-long CRS-22 flight, last summer. Here, the spacecraft departs the station on 8 July. Photo Credit: NASA

In readiness for CRS-24’s arrival, the Expedition 66 crew have been preparing hardware and rehearsing procedures in the last few days. Last week, they resized Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) No. 3006.

This particular space suit—most recently worn by spacewalker Shane Kimbrough last June—also had its EMU Data Recorder (EDaR), EDaR Antenna, EDaR Antenna Cable and High-Definition EMU Camera Assembly (HECA) removed. EMU No. 3006 will return to Earth aboard the Cargo Dragon in January for refurbishment, having supported 20 sessions of Extravehicular Activity (EVA) since 2017.

Video Credit: ISS National Lab

The astronauts also relocated Station Support Computers (SSCs) from Japan’s Kibo lab and the Harmony node into the multi-windowed cupola, ahead of the CRS-24 arrival. They set up vehicle-specific and Rendezvous and Proximity Operations Program (RPOP) software and participated in computer-based training for roles and tasks on docking morning.

Aboard the Cargo Dragon is a multitude of scientific investigations, with Tom Marshburn having previously spoken about a busy period of research in the December-January timeframe.

CRS-24 will arrive at the ISS early Wednesday. Photo Credit: NASA

The Bioprint FirstAid study will evaluate a portable bioprinter—a hand-held tool to print biological structures, in the form of “bio-inks”, using viable cells and molecules—in order to create tissue-forming patches to cover wounds and accelerate healing. Bioprinting has already found several useful applications here on Earth, as a means of using inks made from a patient’s own cells for skin reconstruction after burn injuries.

Another experiment will crystallize a monoclonal antibody called pembrolizumab, the active ingredient of the Keytruda drug, which has been used to target multiple cancers. And the Host Pathogen study will culture cells from astronauts before, during and after long-duration space missions. It forms part of a wider-ranging research program to understand the risks posed by infectious diseases during deep-space exploration missions.

European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer of Germany works with a ground-based version of the portable bioprinter, part of the Bioprint FirstAid investigation. Photo Credit: ESA

To date, Host Pathogen has involved ten astronauts who have flown missions of four months or longer, with pre-flight sessions at six and three months prior to launch, two sessions on the day of landing and a month later, and at least two in-flight sessions.

Elsewhere, a joint study between North Carolina State University and Greenville, Ind.-based Techshot, Inc., seeks to understand how plants sense and adapt to local environmental change. Also aboard CRS-24 is a test of the stain-removal ingredients of a fully degradable detergent for use in space. ISS crew members will perform stain application and removal using specialized pens and wipes, for subsequent observation after flight. And a commercial device to manufacture heat-resistant alloy components will be tested.

The CRS-24 Cargo Dragon drifts away into the inky blackness, shortly after separation from the Falcon 9’s second stage. Photo Credit: SpaceX

Liftoff of B1069 occurred on time at 5:07 a.m. EST Tuesday, the nine Merlin 1D+ first-stage engines of the brand-new core stage turning night into day across the slumbering Space Coast. A little more than two minutes into the flight, as planned, B1069 separated from the stack and commenced a smooth descent and on-point touchdown on the deck of the Autonomous Spaceport Drone Ship (ASDS), “Just Read the Instructions”, situated offshore in the Atlantic Ocean.

All of SpaceX’s drone ships—“Of Course I Still Love You” at Vandenberg, “A Shortfall of Gravitas” on the East Coast and JRTI herself—have seen service in the last few days, marking the first time that all three were simultaneously deployed at sea in support of returning Falcon 9s.

FOLLOW AmericaSpace on Facebook and Twitter!

Posts associated with the ISS missions CRS-24 Dragon Launches, Heads to Space Station NG-16 Cygnus Departs Space Station, Heads for Re-entry NG-16 Cygnus Launches, Honors Challenger Veteran, Heads to Space Station NG-16 Cygnus Prepares for Tuesday Launch, as OFT-2 Starliner Delay Lengthens Next Cygnus Cargo Ship Named for Challenger Hero Ellison Onizuka Station Crew Readies for Tuesday Cygnus Departure, NG-16 Launch NET 10 August As CRS-22 Readies for Thursday Launch, SpaceX, AxiomSpace Plan for Four Missions Through 2023 SpaceX, ULA Primed for Five Launches in June, CRS-22 Dragon Set to Fly Thursday Crew-2 Launches, Takes Aim on Space Station for Saturday Arrival SpaceX Static-Fires Falcon 9 for Crew-2, As Boeing OFT-2 Mission Aims for Aug-Sept Launch Crew-2 Astronauts Discuss Upcoming Mission, Eye 20 April Launch to ISS Northrop Grumman Green-Lights Two More Cygnus Missions, As NG-15 Arrives at Space Station ISS-Bound NG-15 Cygnus Honors ‘Hidden Figure’ Katherine Johnson Multi-National Crew-2 Gears Up for 20 April Launch to Space Station NG-14 Cygnus Departs Space Station, Two Weeks of Autonomous Fire Safety, Tech Experiments Ahead NG-14 Cygnus Arrives at Space Station, Ahead of Expedition 64 Launch Next Week Antares Breaks Launch Week Curse, as SpaceX Suffers Last-Second Scrub Scrub Week Continues, Antares Launch Now NET Friday Night Next NASA, SpaceX Crew Launch Set for Oct 31 with ‘Crew-1’ NG-14 Cygnus Readies for Tuesday Night Launch From Wallops Next Cygnus Cargo Ship Named for Columbia Astronaut Kalpana Chawla Second-Heaviest Cygnus, Antares Booster Processing Ramps Up for NG-14 Mission Next Cygnus Supply Mission Targets 29 Sept Launch to Space Station Rubins, Crewmates Discuss Upcoming Space Station Mission Demo-2 Docks at Space Station, Expedition 63 Expands to Five Crew T-1 Day: NASA, SpaceX Ready to Bring Human Spaceflight Back to America (Part 2) NASA, SpaceX Ready to Return Human Spaceflight to American Soil (Part 1) Astronauts Arrive in Florida for Launch Next Week on SpaceX Demo-2 Mission Starlink Mission Slips to NET June; Demo-2 Next Up for SpaceX Cygnus Departs Space Station; 2 Weeks of SAFFIRE Experiments Planned NASA, SpaceX Preview First Crewed Dragon Mission, Set for May 27 Launch NG-13 Cygnus Begins ISS Chase with 8,000 Pounds of Cargo for Space Station Antares to Launch NG-13 ISS Resupply Tonight from VA, Spacecraft Named After Robert Lawrence SpaceX Crew Dragon Inflight Abort Test Video Antares Ready for Saturday Launch from Virginia to Resupply ISS (NG-12) Antares to Launch NG-11 Cygnus from VA April 17, Honors Apollo 1 Hero Roger Chaffee Crew Dragon Kicks Off Demo-1 Mission to Return Human Spaceflight to American Shores Decade-Long Crew Dragon Program Stands Ready for Maiden Mission (Part 2) Decade-Long Crew Dragon Program Stands Ready for Maiden Mission (Part 1) NASA Clears SpaceX to Launch Crew Dragon ‘Demo-1’ on March 2 First Crew Dragon Demo On Track for Late-Night Launch March 2 Good Test Fire for First Crew Dragon Mission Paves Way to Launch NET Late February Cygnus Arrives at Space Station with 7,400 Pounds of Fresh Supplies and Science Antares Launches Ninth Cygnus Cargo Delivery Mission to Space Station SpaceX Launches Fourth Dragon of 2017, Nails 20th Landing with CRS-13 Mission NASA Astronaut Bresnik and Crewmates Return to Earth From Space Station SLC-40 Ready for Return to Flight, With Fourth ISS-Bound Dragon of 2017 SpaceX Says New Improved SLC-40 Ready for Launches Again Following CRS-13 Test Fire Orbital ATK Honors Veterans With Rousing Launch of OA-8 Cygnus to Space Station How to Photograph the ISS Transiting the Moon and Sun